Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: August 17, 2023 1 Early morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The ferry arriving. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Bread & Gravy performing at Hazel Miller Plaza. (Photo by Brent Tugby)
