Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: August 31, 2023 5 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Strolling along Sunset Avenue on a windy day. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) The big haul, with four locomotives, passing through. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Trees at the pocket park on 4th Avenue. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.