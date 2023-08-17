Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: August 16, 2023 0 Pointing the way to the fishing pier before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Mount Baker amid morning haze. (Photo by Ron LaRue) By train and by boat. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
