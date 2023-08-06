Scene in Edmonds: Birds, flowers and jellyfish Posted: August 5, 2023 0 Edmonds Marsh birds: Goldfinch Purple finch Song sparrow Kingfisher at the Edmonds Marina. Jellyfish just under the surface. Canna lily Black-eyed Susan — Photos taken Saturday by Bill Ray
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.