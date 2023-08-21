Scene in Edmonds: Volunteers chip in at the marsh

Community volunteers were at it again on Saturday, assisting with restoration work at the Edmonds Marsh. But this time they were also moving wood chips onto the banks of the newly opened creek along Highway 104.

Marsh restoration volunteers have reopened about 400 feet of creek so far this year by removing invasive bitter-sweet nightshade. They now have another task: using free wood chip deliveries to cover any new growth of nightshade on the creek banks.

The restoration project will continue every Wednesday and Saturday through September. Contact joe.scordino@yahoo.com if you are interested in volunteering.