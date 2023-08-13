Scene in Edmonds: City councimember deep in mud

City Council Member David Teitzel was sighted standing in mud up to his knees last Saturday helping clear invasive nightshade plants in the Edmonds Marsh. City Councilmembers Vivian Olson and Diane Buckshnis have also joined community volunteers in restoring creek flows in the marsh. The community volunteer restoration project will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday until mid-September. (Photo by Chris Walton)
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.