Scene in Edmonds: Marsh restoration work continues

Volunteers made good progress Saturday in their efforts to restore stream flow from Shellabarger Creek through the Edmonds Marsh, organizer Joe Scordino said.

Scordino offered thanks to all those who volunteered, including those working to clear blackberry to make room for wood chip deliveries. Scordino is also looking for contacts with companies offering free wood chips. Email him at joe.scordino@yahoo.com with suggestions.

The volunteer effort will run from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays until Sept 15.

Volunteers should email Scordino prior to the days they plan to attend, so he can bring loaner chest-waders and other necessary supplies.