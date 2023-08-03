Scene in Edmonds: Taking a closer look

“Edmonds has an abundance of beautiful views, broad shots of the interplay of sea, sky and terrain — particularly at sunset and sunrise,” photographer Kevin O’Keeffe says. “But for a while I’ve been keeping my eye on the small but intriguing aspects of our surroundings. For once I don’t have to be concerned with lack of telephoto power.”
