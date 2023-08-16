Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Center hosts Brazilian Zouk dance event

Edmonds Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson shared this video he put together of a Brazilian Zouk dance event held at Waterfront Center last weekend. “Brazilian Zouk is a partner dance which began in Brazil during the early 1990s,” Johnson said. “Zouk evolved from the partner dance known as the Lambada. Over time, Zouk dancers have experimented and incorporated other styles of music into Zouk, such as R & B, pop, hip hop and contemporary.”

According to Johnson, more than 250 Brazilian nationals flew in from around the world for EverZouk, “a two-day event filled with master class lessons, celebration and continuous dancing inside and out.”

The group has already booked the event again for next year, Johnson said.