Scene nearby: Dahlias on display

Dahlias — the official flower of Edmonds– were on view during the annual dahlia show at Sky Nursery in Shoreline Saturday. The free show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photographer Bill Ray noted there were “literally thousands of blooms on display.” The show is organized by the Seattle Dahlia Society and the Puget Sound Dahlia Association.

Sky Nursery is located at 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline.