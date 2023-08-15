Shoreline suspect still at large following vehicle crash in Edmonds early Tuesday

A suspect is still at large following an incident in Shoreline early Tuesday morning that ended with a vehicle crash and manhunt in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Ryan White of the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services under contract to the City of Shoreline, officers responded to a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 16100 block of Greenwood Avenue North. The caller stated that a man stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and threatened to kill her and her roommate.

The caller also reported that the ex-boyfriend was in possession of a handgun.

Deputies responded to the Greenwood Avenue North location, but the suspect had already left and crashed the victim’s vehicle at a different location and then fled on foot, White said. The King County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and other county deputies from surrounding contract cities responded to conduct a track for the suspect.

“While tracking, another vehicle came and picked up the suspect and a short pursuit ensued,” White said, adding that two deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to crash in Edmonds.

Edmonds police spokesperson Comm. Josh McClure confirmed that crash occurred at the intersection of 228th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West.

Four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, White said. One person was detained, but three others escaped and are still outstanding, including the primary suspect.

According to McClure, a K9 track was performed near the Edmonds crash scene in an unsuccessful hunt for the suspects. McClure also said that Edmonds police responded to a separate pursuit-related collision involving a King County Sheriff’s vehicle at 223rd Street Southwest and Highway 99. White wasn’t able to provide details regarding that incident.

— By Teresa Wippel