Snohomish County looking for Marine Resources Committee members

The Marine Resources Committee (MRC), a service provided by Snohomish County Surface Water Management, is looking for new members who are eager to learn about marine conservation, participate in science-based research and contribute to policy recommendations on marine issues.

The committee is focused on protecting and restoring the county’s marine and estuarine environment.

Those selected to serve on the committee will help recommend actions to the Snohomish County executive and the county council during a three-year term running 2025 through 2027, with the possibility of two additional three-year terms. MRC members are asked to attend monthly metings and assist approximately 10 hours per month on MRC projects. Members represent a balance of scientists, local and tribal governments’ staff, and recreational, economic, and environmental interests.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend at least one MRC meeting as part of their application process. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information on meetings, visit www.snocomrc.org.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 1, 2023. To apply, send a cover letter explaining your interest in volunteering along with your resume to Elisa Dawson atElisa.Dawson@snoco.org. Interested candidates will also need to submit an online application form here. Select “Marine Resources Advisory Committee” from the drop-down menu when applying.