Sounder train available for Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles game Aug. 13

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is available for this Sunday’s Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park.
The special service will run for Sunday, Aug. 13 for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Baltimore Orioles.
From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.
Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.
