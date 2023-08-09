Sponsor spotlight: Coconut shrimp the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday through Saturday this week in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is coconut shrimp with pina colada crema and sweet chili sauce. Served with crunchy Asian slaw and fries.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
Calvary Church parking lot
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
