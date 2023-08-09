Sponsor spotlight: It’s almost here — Cascadia Art Museum’s Summer Stars Gala set for Saturday, Aug. 26

Cascadia’s Summer Stars fundraising event is just weeks away, and you are invited to join them for this perfect summer evening. There will be cocktails on the bluff overlooking the gorgeous Puget Sound and fine dining under the big party tent, a live and silent auction, plein air artists, a raffle for diamond jewelry and a sweet finish with the delicious dessert dash.

Here are just a few of the items that will be in the Live Auction:

Rick Steves 7-Day City Tour – includes a week-long getaway for two to one of Europe’s greatest cities: either London, Paris or Rome.

– includes a week-long getaway for two to one of Europe’s greatest cities: either London, Paris or Rome. Luxurious 7-Day Cruise on Holland America Line – includes any seven-day itinerary in Alaska, Canada and New England, the Caribbean or Mexico.

– includes any seven-day itinerary in Alaska, Canada and New England, the Caribbean or Mexico. New York City Trip for two – includes five-night stay in Manhattan and Alaska Airline flights.

– includes five-night stay in Manhattan and Alaska Airline flights. Whidbey Island Getaway – includes a relaxing three-night stay at a beautiful beach house on Whidbey Island.

– includes a relaxing three-night stay at a beautiful beach house on Whidbey Island. Original Northwest artwork – including pieces by Mark Tobey, Robert Inverarity, Gary Faigin and William Cumming

Apart from the chance to win truly extraordinary packages, by attending this 2023 Summer Stars Gala and Auction, you are helping Cascadia to continue providing access to Northwest art for all in the community.

Invite your friends and purchase your tickets here.

If you are unable attend, you can still support Cascadia’s mission by donating today here.