SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road in Everett to close Aug. 8

People traveling overnight Tuesday, Aug. 8, in south Everett, including those heading to the newly named Seattle Paine Field International Airport, should plan for a nighttime closure of the westbound State Route 526 off-ramp to Airport Road.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, the off-ramp from westbound SR 526 to Airport Road will close. A signed detour will guide people around the closure.

This is part of a project to strengthen four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake. During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will create a work zone to safely strengthen the support structures on the west side of the SR 526 bridge over Airport Road. Work has already completed on the east side of the bridge.

Once Tuesday night’s work is complete, northbound and southbound Airport Road each will be reduced to a single lane temporarily. An open lane will be left between the two directions of travel underneath the overpass for large semitrucks to use when turning from the westbound SR 526 off-ramp onto southbound Airport Road. The right lane of the westbound SR 526 off-ramp also will not be permitted to turn left at Airport Road until work is completed.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map, or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.