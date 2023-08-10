Suspect in custody after woman killed, two others injured in unincorporated Edmonds Thursday

A 31-year-old Marysville man is in custody following the shooting death of a woman in the 16400 block of 48th Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds Thursday morning.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Deputies located a woman deceased at the scene. Two other adults — a man and a woman — were found with life-threatening injuries and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Two young children were also in the home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured. They were cared for off-site by law enforcement until Child Protective Services arrived to arrange temporary placement for them.

The suspect was fleeing the scene as deputies arrived, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said. “It is believed that the suspect is also involved in a homicide in Marysville that occurred around 4 a.m.,” she added. Deputies pursued the man’s vehicle for a short time before the he bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot. K-9 units responded and Washington State Patrol’s air unit, Smokey, responded to assist. The air unit located the suspect hiding nearby and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives believe the suspect gained entry into the home before shooting the three adults inside, then stole a vehicle registered to the home and fled from the scene.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 425-388-3845.