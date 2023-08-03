These are the cars that get stolen the most in Washington state

If you drive a full-size 1999 Ford pickup truck in Washington state, beware that it’s a very popular target for auto thieves.

That’s according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which found that the pickups ranked as the most commonly stolen vehicles in the state last year, with 4,121 thefts. The next two most frequently heisted models on the list were 2000 Honda Civics (3,267 thefts) and 1997 Honda Accords (2,613 thefts).

The NW Insurance Council flagged the statistics in a consumer alert issued Wednesday.

Vehicle thefts in the United States increased 7% in 2022, according to National Insurance Crime Bureau data. Nationally, 2004 full-size Chevrolet pickup trucks were stolen the most — the model ranked fourth in Washington’s auto thefts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States, costing drivers approximately $8 billion last year.

However, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports more than 85% of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were recovered by law enforcement or through other means.

Older cars and trucks are often easier to steal because they tend to lack sophisticated anti-theft devices. Their parts can also fetch high resale values.

“The cost to repair or replace stolen vehicles is reflected in insurance premiums,” said Kenton Brine, president of the NW Insurance Council. “That makes auto theft prevention an important issue for every vehicle owner.”

The Insurance Council and Insurance Crime Bureau recommend drivers take simple steps to secure their vehicles, like locking doors, rolling up windows and removing keys. Keeping valuables out of sight and parking in well-lit areas can help, too.

Drivers are also encouraged to check with insurance companies about which vehicles have the highest risk of theft.

Here’s the full list of Washington’s most stolen vehicles in 2022:

1999 Ford pickup (full size) – 4,121 thefts 2000 Honda Civic – 3,267 thefts 1997 Honda Accord – 2,613 thefts 2004 Chevrolet pickup (full size) – 1,575 thefts 2001/2000 Honda CR-V – 1,338 thefts 1997 Ford pickup (small size) – 858 thefts 2007 Toyota Camry – 791 thefts 1998 Subaru Legacy – 771 thefts 2001 Dodge pickup (full size) – 744 thefts 2018 Hyundai Elantra – 698 thefts

— By Grace Deng, Washington State Standard

