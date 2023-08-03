Three reasons to give Taste Edmonds three days of your summer

Are you ready to embark on a local experience that will tantalize your taste buds, soothe your soul with live music, and connect you with your community? Look no further! We invite you to join us for an unforgettable event, where elevated food concepts, rocking melodies and meaningful connections await. Here are three reasons why you should give Taste Edmonds three days of your summer.

A Culinary Adventure: Prepare yourself for a food lover’s journey combined with renowned chefs and masters of their craft preparing elevated food concepts as well as the timeless joy of staples like burgers and barbecue. The menus prepared at our featured chefs tent and food trucks bring a symphony of flavors and cultural influences that will surprise and delight past attendees and newcomers alike. Our curated lineup of chefs and trucks have been featured in Food & Wine, The New York Times, Seattle Met, Seattle Times, Evening Magazine and more. A new emphasis on local was accomplished with the addition of Shubert Ho, Food & Wine Best New Chef (2008) Ethan Stowell of the Victor Tavern coming to Main Street Commons later this year, and several other names with special connections to Edmonds. Allow yourself to be surprised and grateful.

Grooves Galore: No evening of this magnitude is complete without live music. Talented musicians from Edmonds and notable regional headliners will grace the stage, infusing the air with melodies that touch the heart and move the soul. Taste Edmonds boasts a lineup of cover and tribute acts like The Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Nite Wave (New Wave), Queen Mother (Queen Tribute) and more, that will transport you back to iconic eras, from the groovy ’70s to ’80s new wave. Each tribute band has mastered the art of recreating the original artists’ sounds, moves, and vibes, making it an electrifying experience that will leave you cheering for more. Feel free to let loose and dance to the rhythm of the night, or simply sit back and bask in the enchanting soundscape that surrounds you. The lineup was also curated with local artists in mind, and is excited to feature Nikki & the Fast Times, Jordan W Campbell, The Band Lele, Who’s Your Daddy and more. Taste Edmonds is not just a concert; it’s about creating memories and connections. Whether you’re a seasoned fan who attends shows most weekends or a curious soul eager to discover the magic of the past, this festival will unite generations in a common love for live music.

Connecting with Your Community: As you indulge in delectable delights and lose yourself in the melodies, take a moment to connect with those around you. This event is more than just food and music; it’s an opportunity to forge new friendships, strengthen existing bonds and foster a sense of community spirit. This is your chance to run into people from your community with shorts and flip-flops on, and that’s always the best time to catch ‘em. Whether you’re in the putt-putt course, axe throwing trailer or grabbing a sugary treat, we hope you’ll connect with our attendees in a meaningful way.

All about Taste Edmonds

Aug. 11-13

www.TasteEdmonds.com

All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities

Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament

Why:

For the sake of Edmonds! Taste Edmonds is the most anticipated event of the year, and this year you’re sure to see more food, music, drinks and personalities you love from Edmonds this year than you have in a decade. Taste Edmonds serves as the largest community celebration and signature event of the year, and is the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event. Proceeds from the event go to producing beloved events such as An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Tree Lighting Ceremony, Halloween Trick-or-Treating, and more, and ensure that the chamber can keep the events free to attend. Most of all, this event is a chance to see and catch up with your neighbors and celebrate the community you live in (or near!).

When:

Friday, Aug. 11: 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: 2-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: 2- 8 p.m.

Where:

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA

All Ages:

Except for the beer garden, which will be open to attendees over 21, the entire event will be open to all ages. Over half of the event space will be dedicated to family-friendly activities and there will be food and fun for all! In addition to being able to see and hear the main stage inside the beer garden (from all-ages area), there will be music and entertainment at the all-ages stage as well. See the full schedule of all-ages activities at www.tasteedmonds.com.

Tickets:

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands and performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus.

Pre-sale online ticket prices are as follows (online ticket sales close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 10. Prices below do not include online processing fees)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21+ = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21+ = $40

If you purchased your ticket online, make sure you have your barcode ready when you enter Taste (either printed out or via the link in your confirmation email.)

Buy your ticket at Taste (ticket sales open at gate from noon until end of event each day)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21+ = $25

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21+ = $45

A separate ticket is not required for entry into Beer & Wine Garden or to view the music stage.

*Tickets are available to purchase online before the event or at the entrance during the event. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for purchasing tickets in-person before the event.

Music lineup:

Friday, Aug. 11

8:30 p.m. Nite Wave

6:45 p.m. The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

5 p.m. Cloud Cover

3:30 p.m. Nikki & The Fast Times

Saturday, Aug. 12

8:30 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen Tribute)

6:45 p.m. Dusty 45’s

5 p.m. Road Trips

4:30 p.m. STRUM Ukulele band (in all ages amphitheater)

3:30 p.m. Who’s Your Daddy

3 p.m. Mikey the Rad Scientist (in all ages amphitheater)

2 p.m. School of Rock

Sunday, Aug.13

6:30 p.m. Prom Date Mixtape

5 p.m. Jordan W Campbell

3:30 p.m. The Band LeLe

2 p.m.- Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

Food

Featured Chef Shubert Ho (Located in dining tent)

Featured Chef: Ethan Stowell (Located in dining tent)

Featured Chef: Jose Garzon (Located in dining tent)

Ryan’s REZ-ipes Food Truck & Catering – Native/ Burgers

Gip’s Down-Home BBQ – Barbecue

Swagg-n-Wagon – Fried Chicken

La Casa De Amigos– Honduran

Seoul Hotdog – Korean Hotdogs on a stick

Sweet Wheels – Ice cream sandwiches & cold brew coffee

Tea Co – Bubble Tea & Vietnamese Street Food

PopNTyme – Kettle corn

Browned and Toasted – Handmade Marshmallow Crispy Bars

Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz – Doughnuts

Cornhole Tournament

Register and get more info on the “Get Involved” page at www.TasteEdmonds.com

$100 per two-person team

Prizes: $500 1st place; $250 2nd place; $100 3rd place

Deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 8

Activities

Axe Throwing with PNW Axe (For ages 12-16 with guardian present, or 16-plus)

18-hole Mini Putt with PNW Putt

Family Fun Zone

Bouncy Houses

Face Painting & Biodegradable Glitter Tattoos

Rock Solid Science demos

Mermaid “Shellfies” with Emerald Sea Sirens

STRUM Ukulele Band (Saturday on All Ages Amphitheatre, see schedule above!)

Mikey the Rad Scientist (Saturday on All Ages Amphitheatre, see schedule above!)

Tony Blei Magic

Youth Makers Market (benefitting the WISH fund!)

Shuttle Bus (see map)

Shuttle Bus will run from Edmonds Woodway High School to Event Entrance.

Friday & Saturday shuttle transports guests from EWHS to Taste every hour starting at 1:00pm. Last pick up from Taste at 10pm & 10:30pm.

Sunday shuttle transports guests from EWHS to Taste every hour starting at 1:00pm. Last pick up from Taste at 8pm & 8:30pm

Accessibility (see map)

Dedicated ADA parking is available near the entrance on Dayton St. as well as in the Edmonds Library parking lot just west of the event entrance (100198 Durbin Dr.).

The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.

Extra folding chairs reserved for ADA or elderly use will be available at the Info Booth.

Event Rules

All personal bags and blankets subject to check. Alcohol, drugs, and weapons will be confiscated. No re-entry after 7 p.m.

The following are not allowed into the event:

Chairs (Tables and folding chairs provided)

Outside beverages (Empty water bottles are OK)

Coolers

Large bags or backpacks (diaper bags okay)

Weapons

Drugs (including marijuana products),

Pets (trained service animals are permitted. No emotional support animals)

Bikes/scooters

Apparently intoxicated individuals

Makers Market (Free)

Over 25 vendors — including crafts, clothing, home goods/decor — will be set up outside of the ticketed Taste Edmonds event space at our Makers Market located on the Library’s Outdoor Plaza. The market will be free of charge and include all kinds of handmade goods. Full vendor lineup can be found at www.TasteEdmonds.com

— Information supplied by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce