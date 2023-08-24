Verdant awards nearly $3 million in grants to 19 nonprofits

The Verdant Health Commissioners at its Aug. 23 board meeting awarded $2,992,938 in fall grants to 19 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving community health.
According to a Verdant announcement, the funds were awarded through a competitive application process. This ensures that the funds are being allocated to organizations that have the capacity to serve the community with innovative approaches to addressing community health needs, Verdant said.
Each of these funded projects addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in organizations that provide needed health services for the residents of South Snohomish County,” said Commissioner Karianna Wilson.
On Nov. 1, Verdant will accept applications for the spring 2024 funding cycle.
Fall 2023 grant awards
|Verdant
Priority Area
|Organization
|Amount
Awarded
|Mental Health
|Cancer Lifeline
|$15,000
|Mental Health
|Center for Human Services
|$350,000
|Mental Health
|Communities of Color Coalition
|$150,000
|Mental Health
|Edmonds School District – Move60
|$100,000
|Mental Health
|Homage
|$185,000
|Mental Health
|NAMI Snohomish County
|$16,700
|Mental Health
|Support 7
|$47,962
|Mental Health
|The Clearwater School
|$50,000
|Mental Health
|The Hand Up Project
|$180,000
|Mental Health
|University of Washington Bothell
|$148,718
|Food Security
|Edmonds College Foundation
|$73,500
|Food Security
|Edmonds School District – Family Resource Advocate
|$340,000
|Food Security
|Millennia Ministries
|$130,000
|Food Security
|Lynnwood Food Bank
|$80,200
|Health Sare Access
|ChildStrive
|$200,000
|Health Care Access
|Community Health Center of Snohomish County
|$208,000
|Health Care Access
|Edmonds Senior Center
|$103,560
|Healthcare Access
|Jean Kim Foundation
|$283,925
|Health Care Access
|Lahai Health
|$395,000
|Health Care Access
|South County Fire
|$498,220
The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County.
