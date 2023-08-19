Verdant inviting community to a block party in Lynnwood Aug. 24

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting an all-ages block party from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite 2, Lynnwood.
The party will include free food, games, a drumming circle and health screenings. Dj SupaSam, DJ for the Seattle Seahawks, will be there and the Bundi Brothers will give a live performance.
Kids can also enjoy meeting Spiderman and the Little Mermaid.
The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2 Snohomish County.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.