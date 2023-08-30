With Ace’s passing, Edmonds police say goodbye to another K9

“With unfortunate and continued grief,” the Edmonds Police Department announced that K9 Ace died Thursday, Aug. 24.

Ace’s death follows the passing of retired K9 Hobbs, who died on July 29.

“During continuous veterinary care, Ace was found to have a terminal condition that was in critical phases,” Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. “Ace’s partner, Officer Josh Hwang, made the heart-wrenching decision to let Ace pass peacefully and end his suffering.”

K9 Ace was eight years old.

According to McClure, Ace served Edmonds and the surrounding region since 2018. He was acquired from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, where he had served the City of Snohomish. K9 Ace was a favorite at community events and outreach programs, including Edmonds Citizen’s Academy, Mukilteo Citizen’s Academy & Youth Academy, local Boy Scout troops, school groups, and numerous other public events, McClure said,

During his career, K9 Ace was deployed nearly 400 times, helping apprehend 105 suspects and locating nearly 100 items of evidence. In the last year, Ace was also certified in drug detection and had multiple finds. “K9 Ace and Officer Hwang were a well-respected team throughout Snohomish County who helped make many communities safer,” McClure said.

Edmonds police offered thanks to members of the Marysville Police K9 Unit, “who quickly established a support team at the veterinary clinic where Ace passed,” McClure said. “This was an incredible show of support and unity amongst the police canine community.”