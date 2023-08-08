Reminder: Woodway HS band members, others who went DC in 1973 invited to reunion party Aug. 12

All Woodway High School band members from the classes of ’73, ’74 and ’75 as well as cheerleaders, orchestra members and anyone else who went to Washington, D.C. in 1973 are invited to an open house at the Caldwells to celebrate a 50th-year reunion. Spouses/significant others are also welcome to attend.

The reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7-10 p.m. Guests are asked to bring sharable finger foods and beverages (just beer, wine, hard cider or non-alcoholic beverages, please).

Gathering time for memories and sharing (and in memoriam) will be at 8:30 p.m.