Woodway Town Council Aug. 21 set to discuss draft Point Wells interlocal agreement

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, Aug. 21 is a discussion regarding a draft interlocal agreement with the City of Shoreline, Snohomish County and the Olympic View Water and Sewer District to annex Point Wells.

Point Wells, located at the northern end of Richmond Beach Drive, is home to a contaminated marine fuel and asphalt oil storage and distribution facility. (Read more about its history here.)

Pursuant to a 2019 settlement and interlocal agreement between the City of Shoreline and the Town of Woodway, Woodway has the first opportunity to annex Point Wells. As an initial annexation hurdle, the town must successfully negotiate an annexation interlocal agreement with the City of Shoreline, the county, and Olympic View Water and Sewer District.

If that occurs, then the Woodway Town Council would need to vote in favor of annexation.

Other items on the town council agenda include:

Twin Maples speed humps discussion

Contract for road-striping services

Fire service update from Fire Chief Matt Cowan

Police service update from Police Chief Jason Valentine

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway). You can also watch the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 322 909 253#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.