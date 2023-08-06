Woodway Town Council to meet Aug. 7

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 with the following items included on the agenda: Point Wells update and public discussion

Twin Maples neighborhood speed bump update

Study session topic discussion

Regional organization council assignments There will be two opportunities for p ublic comment in addition to the Point Wells issue. (Learn more about Point Wells here .)

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. It will also be available for viewing remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 759 201 059#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.