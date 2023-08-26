WSDOT: Plenty of construction and entertainment in the area this weekend

It’s another busy weekend filled with music and roadwork across the greater Puget Sound area. Some things to note, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation:

SR 520 will be closed between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Bellevue all weekend long. The bike/pedestrian trail will remain open. This typically means there will be lot of congestion along both directions of I-90 between the two cities.

Traffic heading into downtown Seattle will be particularly difficult on Saturday with the Mariners, Ed Sheeran and Drake all in one night. There’s also a Beach Boys concert on Sunday night in Redmond for those heading eastbound from the west side of Lake Washington. Plan ahead and leave early!

SR 20 North Cascades Highway has reopened between Newhalem and Silver Star Campground. The road is open for through-travel and drivers should refrain from stopping along the highway as crews remain actively fighting fires. A pilot car will direct traffic between Rainy Pass (MP 158) and Blue Lake Trailhead parking lot (MP 162) from 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for the next few days. The road will remain open overnight when there’s no pilot car. Remember this remains an active fire area, and the highway can close again with little notice in advance.