2023 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show results

Here are the winners in the 2023 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Sept. 10. You can see more photos of entrants in our earlier story.
|FIRST PLACE ONLY
|Entry #
|Year
|Make/Model
|Owner
|Truck Modified
|174
|1972
|GMC C-10
|K.C. White
|Truck Stock
|5
|1954
|Chevrolet 3600
|Tom Iversen
|Orphan – Foreign
|128
|1967
|Austin- Healy MK III
|Scott Thomas
|Orphan – American
|43
|1956
|DeSoto Fireflite Indy Pace Car Convertible
|Larry Zappone
|Foreign
|140
|1965
|Ford Lotus Cortina
|Roger Neale
|Custom
|265
|1934
|Dodge Humpback Panel
|Carl Frost
|Convertible
|243
|1955
|Chevrolet Belair
|Keith Simmonds
|Best Engine Swap
|284
|1992
|Mazda Miata
|Bob Amorin
|Best Interior
|24
|1974
|Volkswagon Westfalia
|Tim Walters
|Unrestored-Survivor
|230
|1965
|Ford Thunderbird
|Dillon DePoe
|Best Station Wagon
|285
|1952
|Ford Ranch Wagon
|Barbara & Lee Collyer
|Best In-Progress
|223
|1969
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Chad Celli
|Best ’80s – ’90s Ride
|82
|1982
|Toyota FJ40
|David & Lida Zwegers
|CLASS AWARDS
|Muscle 1st
|210
|1969
|Dodge GTS
|Paul Ward
|Muscle 2nd
|33
|1969
|Pontiac GTO
|Kevin Reed
|Street Rod 1st
|278
|1937
|Lincoln Zephyr
|David Poletti
|Street Rod 2nd
|133
|1934
|Ford 5 Window Coupe
|Ron Miller
|Roadster 1st
|173
|1962
|Ford Thunderbird
|Jerry Havenar
|GM 1st
|72
|1970
|Chevrolet Chevelle
|Gregg Schlossberg
|GM 2nd
|389
|1969
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Clay Rudolf
|CLASS AWARDS
|Entry #
|Year
|Make/Model
|Owner
|FoMoCo 1st
|202
|1951
|Mercury
|Jim Vandebogart
|FoMoCo 2nd
|293
|1970
|Ford Thunderbird
|Bob Sanders
|Mopar 1st
|9
|1966
|Dodge Charger
|Barry Hasson
|Mopar 2nd
|225
|1971
|Plymouth Roadrunner
|Paul Hedman
|RAT AWARDS
|Best Patina
|47
|1968
|Porsche 912
|Mark Gudaitis
|Built Not Bought
|257
|1956
|Ford F-100
|Brent Stith
|Rust King
|335
|1938
|International Truck Rat
|Will Zesbaugh
|Most Radical Build
|118
|1965
|Corvair Monzarado
|Dennis Feragen
|Most likely to get a ticket
|39
|1973
|Mercedes-Benz 280 SE
|Shafer Smart
|COMMUNITY AWARDS
|People’s Choice
|378
|1966
|Volkswagon Beetle
|Jesus Gomez
|Ray Sittauer Old Timer’s Award
|63
|1953
|Buick Roadmaster
|Steve Hensley
|Best in Show
|277
|1958
|Mercedes Voyager
|Dave Long
|BIKE AWARDS
|Best Bike in Show
|402
|1968
|Honda CL 360
|Bryan Olsen
|–
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.