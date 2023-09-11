2023 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show results

An entry in the 2023 show. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

Here are the winners in the 2023 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Sept. 10. You can see more photos of entrants in our earlier story.

FIRST PLACE ONLY Entry # Year Make/Model Owner
Truck Modified 174 1972 GMC C-10 K.C. White
Truck Stock 5 1954 Chevrolet 3600 Tom Iversen
Orphan – Foreign 128 1967 Austin- Healy MK III Scott Thomas
Orphan – American 43 1956 DeSoto Fireflite Indy Pace Car Convertible Larry Zappone
Foreign 140 1965 Ford Lotus Cortina Roger Neale
Custom 265 1934 Dodge Humpback Panel Carl Frost
Convertible 243 1955 Chevrolet Belair Keith Simmonds
Best Engine Swap 284 1992 Mazda Miata Bob Amorin
Best Interior 24 1974 Volkswagon Westfalia Tim Walters
Unrestored-Survivor 230 1965 Ford Thunderbird Dillon DePoe
Best Station Wagon 285 1952 Ford Ranch Wagon Barbara & Lee Collyer
Best In-Progress 223 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Chad Celli
Best ’80s – ’90s Ride 82 1982 Toyota FJ40 David & Lida Zwegers
CLASS AWARDS
Muscle 1st 210 1969 Dodge GTS Paul Ward
Muscle 2nd 33 1969 Pontiac GTO Kevin Reed
Street Rod 1st 278 1937 Lincoln Zephyr David Poletti
Street Rod 2nd 133 1934 Ford 5 Window Coupe Ron Miller
Roadster 1st 173 1962 Ford Thunderbird Jerry Havenar
GM 1st 72 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Gregg Schlossberg
GM 2nd 389 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Clay Rudolf
CLASS AWARDS Entry # Year Make/Model Owner
FoMoCo 1st 202 1951 Mercury Jim Vandebogart
FoMoCo 2nd 293 1970 Ford Thunderbird Bob Sanders
Mopar 1st 9 1966 Dodge Charger Barry Hasson
Mopar 2nd 225 1971 Plymouth Roadrunner Paul Hedman
RAT AWARDS
Best Patina 47 1968 Porsche 912 Mark Gudaitis
Built Not Bought 257 1956 Ford F-100 Brent Stith
Rust King 335 1938 International Truck Rat Will Zesbaugh
Most Radical Build 118 1965 Corvair Monzarado Dennis Feragen
Most likely to get a ticket 39 1973 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Shafer Smart
COMMUNITY AWARDS
People’s Choice 378 1966 Volkswagon Beetle Jesus Gomez
Ray Sittauer Old Timer’s Award 63 1953 Buick Roadmaster Steve Hensley
Best in Show 277 1958 Mercedes Voyager Dave Long
BIKE AWARDS
Best Bike in Show 402 1968 Honda CL 360 Bryan Olsen

 

