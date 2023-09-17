Council Sept. 19 set to consider Ballinger Park agreement with Mountlake Terrace

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for its Tuesday, Sept. 19 business meeting is a proposed interlocal agreement between the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace supporting improvements at Ballinger Park, which is bordered by both Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds.

The council is also scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to receive a presentation on the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CFP). That will be in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The regular business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

Regarding the Ballinger Park proposal being considered Tuesday, under state law, interlocal agreements allow local government agencies to share resources for their mutual benefit. During the 2023 budget process, the city council approved allocating $200,000 to support City of Mountlake Terrace Ballinger Park Phase 3 improvements, to provide more convenient access to the park and Lake Ballinger for Edmonds residents. The planned improvements on the northwest corner of the park and adjacent to Edmonds include pedestrian access trailhead and trails and a dock for access to the lake in the northwest area of the lake as well.