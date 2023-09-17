Council Sept. 19 set to consider Ballinger Park agreement with Mountlake Terrace

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for its Tuesday, Sept. 19 business meeting is a proposed interlocal agreement between the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace supporting improvements at Ballinger Park, which is bordered by both Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds.
The council is also scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to receive a presentation on the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CFP). That will be in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The regular business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.
Regarding the Ballinger Park proposal being considered Tuesday, under state law, interlocal agreements allow local government agencies to share resources for their mutual benefit. During the 2023 budget process, the city council approved allocating $200,000 to support City of Mountlake Terrace Ballinger Park Phase 3 improvements, to provide more convenient access to the park and Lake Ballinger for Edmonds residents. The planned improvements on the northwest corner of the park and adjacent to Edmonds include pedestrian access trailhead and trails and a dock for access to the lake in the northwest area of the lake as well.
Jeff Betz, City of Mountlake Terrace Director of Recreation and Parks, will visit the council meeting to provide an overview of the entire Ballinger Park project and more details on Phase 3.
Also on the council business meeting agenda:
– Revisiting the idea to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee requesting a meeting regarding the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh. Earlier this year, the council had considered sending a letter to the governor to explore the option of the state retaining ownership of the Unocal property — and work in partnership with the City of Edmonds to achieve mutual objectives for marsh restoration and maintenance. In the end, the matter was tabled.
— A mid-year financial review.
– A presentation of the Fixit Edmonds public reporting phone app.
– A proclamation in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
You can attend the business meeting in person or watch and comment remotely at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.
All regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.
The 5 p.m. special meeting agenda is here. You can watch that meeting virtually at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by
phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.
