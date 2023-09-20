Art Beat: A book release, original music performance, Arts of the Terrace and Story Time

Book Announcement: “Prelude to Murder” by Erica Miner

Local author Erica Miner released her book, “Prelude to Murder,” the second in her Julia Kogan “Opera Mystery” series, on Sept. 19.

Miner, a former violinist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, tells the further adventures of young Met Opera violinist Julia Kogan. Having survived her entanglement in a murder investigation at the Met, Julia goes to the Santa Fe Opera, where she witnesses further operatic mayhem and a threat from an unexpected assailant. Readers can order the book from Amazon here, or from the Edmonds Bookshop here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free music performance at Mika’s Playground: Original music by an award-winning local composer

Ed Hartman

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Edmonds Civic Playfields Park

598 Edmonds St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Arts Commission is pleased to announce a unique and exciting musical commission and performance. A brand-new piece of music titled “Mika’s Song” has been created by award-winning Edmonds composer Ed Hartman for Mika’s Playground at the new Edmonds Civic Playfields Park.

In a free live public performance, Hartman will perform “Mika’s Song” on the new musical chimes installation of tubular bells in the playground area of the park, which is part of Edmonds Creative District. The playground is on the east side of the park, bordering 7th Avenue North.

The composer states that musical installations like the bells in the playground are a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to experience music in a very welcoming place. He has created a piece of music that he hopes will inspire anyone to be creative, positive, and open-minded in our community.

Hartman will demonstrate the instrument, talk about creating music on it, and will perform the piece. This is an all-ages inclusive event and the audience will be invited to participate. Bring a blanket or chair and sit on the grass (no chairs permitted in the playground area) to enjoy this special performance.

Learn more about Mika’s Inclusive Playground here.

Hartman is an award-winning accomplished composer, performer, and educator. He has created music for film, television, radio, advertising, and even a planetarium. He earned his Bachelor of Music from Indiana University and has been involved with the film and music communities in the Pacific Northwest for decades. He creates music drawn from many styles, genres, and cultures.

Hartman’s music has been heard in hundreds of films and TV shows, including “The Blind Side,” “Surviving Christmas,” “Stranger Things” and “The Twilight Zone.” Visit his website for his full bio.

~ ~ ~ ~

43rd Annual Arts of the Terrace opens Saturday

Sept. 23-30

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is an annual week-long event held at the Mountlake Terrace Library, open to all artists. The show features five different categories: Paintings/Prints/Drawings, Photography, 3-Dimensional, Artisan Works, and Miniatures.

Over the past 42 years, the show has become one of the best in the region, attracting artists and visitors to Snohomish County from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Sponsors are the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Friends of the Arts. For hours and additional show details, click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Children’s author Barbara Herkert to lead Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop



Barbara Herkert

9:30-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

All are welcome to join the next author-led Story Time at the Edmonds Bookshop, as author Barbara Herkert will read her newly released book, “This Old Madrone Tree,” illustrated by Marlo Garnsworthy and published by Web of Life Children’s Books. Parents are invited to come with their young ones and enjoy the reading and a special activity following the story.

For more information about the author, please visit her website. To find out more about Story Time events, follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or Facebook and check the events calendar on their website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.