Art Beat: Fiber Arts, Art Walk Edmonds, poetry, wreath submissions, plus writing conference and ballet auction

Pacific NW Needle Arts Guild Presents its Fiber Arts Show

Sept. 19-Oct. 26, opening reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

ArtWorks (201 2nd Ave. N., Edmonds)

The Pacific NW Needle Arts Guild (PNNAG) encourages needlework of all kinds (knit, crochet, embroidery, sewing and more), and actively shares their knowledge with each other and the wider community. PNNAG will be having their 2023 fiber show at ArtWorks in Edmonds. The show will run from Sept. 19-Oct. 26 with the opening reception Sept. 23. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

~ ~ ~ ~

Fall into New Art Shows this Month at Art Walk Edmonds

A sampling of what you’ll find this month, clockwise from top left: Brenda Carter, Rustin’ Relics at Camp Vintage, Women & Art with Heart at Coldwell Banker Bain, Jesse Kelly at Windermere Real Estate, and A Witch’s Gift at Graphite.

Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21

Can you feel it? The air is a little crisper, twilight falls a bit earlier, and the kids are back in school. The season is changing, and brand new art is up around downtown Edmonds for this month’s Art Walk Edmonds.

Twenty businesses with new art shows are on tap this month for you to stroll and see, and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk.

While you are doing your fall garden cleanup, add a little new art from artists Jesse Kelly at Windermere and Brenda Carter at Camp Vintage. Maybe you need some new jewelry to accessorize your Autumn outfits — go see Andrea Savar at The Curious Nest. Want to walk through a fantastical wonderland to get your mind off of it all? Go visit “A Witch’s Gift” show at Graphite. There truly is art for everyone this month.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to come up with your plan of action.

~ ~ ~ ~

A Conversation with poets Catherine Broadwall and Jeannine Hall Gailey

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

Edmonds Bookshop (111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds)

Edmonds Bookshop will host a poetry reading with Catherine Kyle (now Catherine Broadwall) in conversation with poet and educator Jeannine Hall Gailey at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 during Art Walk Edmonds. Broadwall is an Assistant Professor of creative writing and literature at Digipen Institute and will be reading poems from her latest publication, “Fulgurite,” (Cornerstone Press, 2023) which has been called “a tender, endearing narrative of what it means to be human in the modern world.”

Gailey is a writer with Multiple Sclerosis who served as the second Poet Laureate of Redmond, Washington. Both have published several collections of poetry and have been awarded for their work. Find out more about Broadwall on her website and Jeannine Hall Gailey here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for Artists: Create a Wreath for Art Walk Edmonds

Submissions for Art Walk Edmonds’ fourth annual Wreath Walk are due by Sept. 26. If you are a local artist, Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) needs your help! AWE is looking for wreath artists for the 4th Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds.

Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging juried, original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts of downtown Edmonds during the holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung Nov. 16 through Dec. 21.

They are calling on you, talented Art Walk artists, to use your creative juices and design a wreath. This year they have added awards! Monetary awards will go to the winners of the Best in Show, Most Unique and People’s Choice.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Arts Commission Presents the 38th Annual Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference

Online: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, In person: Friday- Sunday, Oct. 6-8

Book signing reception: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Edmonds Plaza Room (650 Main St., above the Edmonds Library)

Founded in 1985, Write on the Sound writers’ conference (WOTS) is a small, affordable conference focused on the craft of writing. The conference offers a variety of sessions, workshops and panel discussions, presented for all levels and interests, including valuable information regarding today’s writing and publishing industry. Registration is open until Sept. 24.

Registration is required to attend the 38th annual conference for writers, held at the Frances Anderson Center. They also offer a pre-conference online presentation of select sessions Saturday, Sept. 30.

The keynote is author Jamie Ford; his novels include “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” “Songs of Willow Frost,” “Love and Other Consolation Prizes,” and “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.” Click here to learn more and register.

Join the arts commissioners in the Edmonds Plaza Room from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, to meet the conference presenters and speakers at the book signing reception. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

~ ~ ~ ~

2023 Olympic Ballet Theatre Autumn Auction & Dinner

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Seattle Golf Club (210 N.W. 145th St., Shoreline)

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) provides professional ballet performances that enrich the cultural fabric of our community. Their mission is to engage a wide audience of all ages with an expansive repertoire of classical, contemporary, and dramatic ballets.

To launch this new performance season, the nonprofit ballet company relies on the generous support of the community. The biggest fundraising event of the year, the 2023 Autumn Auction & Dinner, makes it possible for OBT to bring four spectacular productions to audiences throughout the season.

Join for this delightful evening on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Seattle Golf Club, as they gather to share their love of ballet with their dancers and supporters. Enjoy a plated dinner (choice of an entree — beef, salmon, or vegetarian), preview excerpts from the upcoming season, and bid on unique auction items and experiences to support OBT.

Click here for tickets.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.