Art Beat: New exhibits, October Author Talks, congratulations, and a Save the Date

Gallery Graphite Presents “A Witch’s Gift”

Sept. 23-Oct. 28, reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19

The Gallery at Graphite at Graphite Arts Center, 202a Main St., Edmonds

After two months of in-house work constructing the flora and fauna, and creating the critters and creatures for the fantastical, full-scale exhibit “A Witch’s Gift,” the immersive experience at The Gallery at Graphite opens to the public.

“A Witch’s Gift” is the work of artist Perry Jakobs who has worked in residency at Graphite since July 2023. Jakobs is an imaginative, hardworking, cheerful artist with a unique vision for storytelling. Through this installation exhibit Jakobs has succeeded in fashioning their imaginative fantasy world into life size elements both real and created.

“A Witch’s Gift” is a full-gallery installation complete with a fully decorated, life-size antique bedroom; an ancient apothecary; a pastel colored, mushroom-filled forest, and much more. Jakobs has described the project as a theatrical, narrative experience — “a whimsical, bubbly dreamscape! … with an undertone of melancholy.”

The concept for “A Witch’s Gift” is an original story written by Jakobs, in collaboration with their brother Noel Hansen. In the tale, a young girl finds herself in a world where she does not quite fit in. Through hard work, and a personal exploration of how to truly apply her unique talents, the youthful protagonist learns she can make this world a better place for all. The handmade book with the complete written tale is part of the exhibit.

The Graphite Arts Center is proud to be able to feature Jakobs and their work. Visitors are invited to meet the artist most Saturdays and join them for a walk through of the exhibit.

Open noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Walk through with the artist between 2-3 p.m. (except Sept. 30). Open daily 4-9 p.m. through Charcoal Restaurant.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gallery North Presents “A Fusion of Friends”

Pieces from the exhibit by Jan Flowers and Cheryl Hufnagel

Oct. 1-31, reception 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Gallery North, 401 Main St, Edmonds

Gallery North is delighted to announce the art show, “A Fusion of Friends” Oct. 1-31. This show will include the creations of three local artists, Jan Flowers, Cheryl Hufnagel, and Lonni Flowers, who are collaborating their various talents to display how differently each of them views the world of art. A reception will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, where you can meet artists, enjoy light refreshments, and view the beautiful display. The ArtWalk will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct.19.

Jan Flowers has produced a number of colored-pencil works displaying her detailed focus on birds and other creatures. Flowers’ more recently painted acrylics tend to be less literal interpretations, many produced as a result of her love of hiking and photographing Washington’s gorgeous geographic beauty.

Hufnagel has worked in soft pastel for over 30 years, studying with many notable local and national artists. Her rich colors and attention to light and contrasts have enabled her to win awards and earn signature membership in the Northwest Pastel Society. She is also a valued member of Seattle Co-Arts. Her goal is to “stir the viewer’s soul and provide a visual respite in a hurried and chaotic world.”

Lonni Flowers has been an active member of Gallery North since moving to the area 10 years ago. Her artwork previously won numerous awards in California and has been shown locally in a variety of local and regional exhibits. She is currently serving her third year as president of Gallery North where her watercolors, acrylics, silk paintings and jewelry can be seen. Lonni says she is an “an exploratory artist” constantly challenging herself with new mediums, techniques and subject matter.

~ ~ ~ ~

October Author Talks: Travel icon Rick Steves comes to Sno-Isle Libraries

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

European Travel Tips and Tools with Guidebook Author Rick Steves

1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10

Join guidebook author and TV host Rick Steves as he shares the latest in smart European travel. In this entertaining, information-packed slideshow lecture, Rick will teach you the secrets of safe, smart, inexpensive travel — low on stress and high on fun.

Master of Suspense: An Author Talk with Ruth Ware

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Tune in for a chat with the New York Times bestselling author of “The Woman in Cabin 10” and “The It Girl” as she talks about her newest book, “Zero Days.” In the adrenaline-fueled thriller, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems. But after a routine assignment goes horribly wrong, Jack arrives home to find her husband dead and herself the lead suspect.

A Lifetime of Writing: A conversation with international bestselling author John Irving

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Join us for an intimate conversation with John Irving as he chats about his most recent novel, “The Last Chairlift,” and his prolific body of work. Irving’s first novel was published when he was just 26 old. He has gone on to be nominated for a National Book Award three times and won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the “The Cider House Rules.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Congratulations to Annie Carl of the Neverending Bookshop for winning the Buzz Book Award!

Annie Carl

The Neverending Bookshop, 7530 Olympic View Dr #105, Edmonds

“Soul Jar: Thirty-One Fantastical Tales by Disabled Authors,” was recognized as the BuzzBook by the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. The book was edited by Annie Carl, who owns and operates the Neverending Bookshop, a genre-specific shop specializing in Science Fiction, Fantasy, Romance, Mystery, Young Adult, and Children’s books. It’s where people can come to find their next favorite book. Customers can also sell books for store credit. Stop in and make sure to grab a copy of “Soul Jar: Thirty-One Fantastical Tales by Disabled Authors.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Save the date: Kidstock! Returns

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is thrilled to announce the return of their in-person Kidstock! event. This free, full-day arts celebration is designed for families with children of all ages, and will feature a variety of live music performances, arts education workshops, and activities for kids. Full line-up and more information coming soon!

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.