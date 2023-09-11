‘Candidate Conversations’ with city council, mayoral candidates at Edmonds Center for Arts Oct. 12

Format for Candidate Conversations

The evening includes a series of conversations between the two candidates for each Edmonds City Council and Mayoral race appearing on the November 2023 general election ballot — four conversations total throughout the evening.

The two candidates running against each other will appear on stage with the moderator, who will pose a series of questions that are appropriate to that particular race. The goal is to have the candidates engage in a discussion with each other. An estimated five minutes will be allocated for each topic.

After 20 minutes, we will open the floor to audience questions, which will be chosen at random. Volunteers will invite attendees who want to ask a question to place a ticket in a box as they arrive. When we get to the question session, the moderator will draw a ticket and ask the person holding that ticket number to come to a microphone.

Rules for those selected to ask a question:– The question itself must be asked in 15 seconds, and it can be directed to one or both candidates. It will be timed.

– Candidates’ answers are limited to one minute each. The answers will be timed.

– Do not ask questions that have already been addressed during the conversations.

– The moderator reserves the right to interrupt anyone asking a question that is deemed inappropriate.

There will be a five-minute break between the first two candidate conversations and a 20-minute intermission before the second two conversations are launched.

