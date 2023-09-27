Celebrate Arbor Day with Edmonds events in October

Edmonds is celebrating Arbor Day 2023 with multiple events throughout October because fall is the best time for planting trees in the Pacific Northwest. By celebrating Arbor Day, Edmonds meets Tree City USA requirements that recognize communities for their urban forestry efforts.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Edmonds Tree Board is giving away free trees between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Edmonds Farmer’s Market, located on 5thAvenue North in downtown Edmonds. Board members will demonstrate how to check where critical areas are located, using an address and the city’s GIS mapping tool. The Tree Board promotes critical area awareness to help avoid unnecessary tree removals on steep slopes and wetlands.

Also on Oct. 7, the tree board is hosting a Tree Walk Tour led by instructor, horticulturalist and Certified Arborist Bess Bronstein. Participants will have the opportunity to explore downtown Edmonds while Bess Bronstein highlights and points out interesting trees along the way. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will enrich the tour, providing insights into the unique qualities of our urban forest. Tree Walk participants should plan to meet on the steps of the Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Edmonds Stewards, City of Edmonds and Sound Salmon Solutions invite participants to celebrate Arbor Month by planting native trees and shrubs at Pine Ridge Park and Edmonds Marsh between 10 a.m. and noon. Space is limited so advanced registration is required. Find more information at this link.

For more information on the tree board, visit www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/tree_board.