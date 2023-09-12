Celebrate schools: Join the 15th annual 5K and second annual Futsal Tournament Oct. 7

The whole community is invited to the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, benefitting the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Education is a vital part of building a thriving community, so lace up your running shoes or grab those cleats — it’s time to get active and support schools in the Edmonds School District.

This year’s event includes a brand-new jamboree with food trucks, sponsor booths, a battle of the bands, and a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Run, walk or roll your way through the 5K. Children in grades K-8 can play Futsal, a fast-paced, small sided soccer game. Or just cheer on our students and celebrate Oct. 7 at College Place Middle School.

Presented by Campbell Auto Group, Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, this family-friendly 5K and futsal tournament raises much needed funds for classrooms and schools throughout the district. Businesses and community groups are invited to join in the fun.

Register online now through Oct. 4. Race day registration is at 8 a.m. Form a team or run alone. School teams keep 100% of donations collected for their classroom or school, and district teams of 20 or more receive a portion of the event proceeds.

The 2023 Celebrate Schools 5K is sponsored by more than 25 local companies including Campbell Auto Group, Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Gesa, Recce Homes, Experience Momentum, FeedMe Hospitality and many more.

Event proceeds fund Foundation for Edmonds School District programs focusing on academic enrichment, career and college readiness, and the Nourishing Network.