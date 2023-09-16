Cheers to day one of Edmonds Oktoberfest; more on Saturday

Day one is in the books for Edmonds Oktoberfest as warm temperatures greeted those enjoying beer, food, music and friends at Frances Anderson Playfield Friday.

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Edmonds, the festival continues Saturday at 700 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. There will be entertainment for the whole family with Kids Korner running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ever-popular Pet Parade returns at noon Saturday and requires registration to participate.

Live music will continue Saturday with a variety of music styles — from traditional Oktoberfest tunes to classic rock favorites. For a complete line-up of the bands and their performance times, visit the Oktoberfest website and click on the Band Schedule icon.

Admittance to the Beer Garden requires you to be 21 years of age or older There is a $10-per-person entry fee.

— Photos by Julia Wiese