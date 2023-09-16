Cheers to day one of Edmonds Oktoberfest; more on Saturday

Posted: September 15, 2023 7
Edmonds residents Lance Fryrear and Trista Williams enjoy coming to the festival in their outfits purchased at a consignment shop in Munich while on a Rick Steves tour. Trista’s authentic dirndl is from the 1950s.
L-R: Lori and Mike Sprouse, Webb and Molly Hopkins, Lindsay Donaldson and Janet Tucker toast their longtime friendship during the opening day of Edmonds Oktoberfest Friday.
Ranger and the Re-Arrangers perform.
Mountlake Terrace residents Zionna Yarbrough, Lindsey Walker, Devin Brigham and friend take time after work to enjoy a beer.
Ballard residents Max and Stacy with Gus, their Portuguese Water dog, visited the festival for the first time.
Edmonds residents Mary and Bruce Davis gnoshing on an ice cream cookie sandwich from the pink food truck stationed on the street right behind the beer garden.
Edmonds residents Mary and Bruce Davis gnoshing on an ice cream cookie sandwich from the pink food truck stationed on the street right behind the beer garden.
Edmonds resident Mike Mahoney just coming onto his volunteer shift for the evening.
Brothers Franz (Austria) and Edmonds resident Edmund are seen Paschen clapping as Susanna (wife of Franz) laughs at their fun. Paschen clapping is a regional specialty in a specific part of Austria – Altausee (region of Salzkammergut).
Dad Miles with his children Shiloh and Cash wait in anticipation for their Hawaiian shaved ice.
Rebecca smiles as Austin of The Cottage Community Bakery serves her a salty bread pretzel.
Smilin Scandinavians once again opened Oktoberfest with lively favorites including the Beer Barrel Polka.
L-R: Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest Committee Chairperson Pat Thorpe, Rotary President Brian Albright and Past President Maggie Peterson.

Day one is in the books for Edmonds Oktoberfest as warm temperatures greeted those enjoying beer, food, music and friends at Frances Anderson Playfield Friday.

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Edmonds, the festival continues Saturday at 700 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. There will be entertainment for the whole family with Kids Korner running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ever-popular Pet Parade returns at noon Saturday and requires registration to participate.

Live music will continue Saturday with a variety of music styles — from traditional Oktoberfest tunes to classic rock favorites. For a complete line-up of the bands and their performance times, visit the Oktoberfest website and click on the Band Schedule icon.

Admittance to the Beer Garden requires you to be 21 years of age or older There is a $10-per-person entry fee.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME