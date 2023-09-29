City invites applications for Edmonds Transportation Committee

The City of Edmonds is seeking interested citizens and business owners to serve on the Edmonds Transportation Committee. Applicants must reside within Edmonds city limits and be interested in transportation systems.

The Transportation Plan is a planning document identifying existing transportation infrastructure and proposed roadway and active transportation projects needed to enhance the safety and mobility of the City’s transportation system. The plan will serve as the transportation element of the City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update.

Work on this plan began in Spring 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in Summer 2024. Transpo Group is the lead consultant for completing this plan. Both the Comprehensive Plan Update and the Transportation Plan are being completed concurrently. A transportation committee is needed to assist in the completion of this document, with the following purposes:

Review of Policies and objectives to be included in document;

Discuss multimodal transportation level of service (LOS);

Monitor and make recommendations relative to active transportation issues; and

Act as an advisory role for staff and the mayor.

Qualified applicants will be selected based on application review, with final selection and appointment by the Mayor. All positions are non-paid.

The committee will hold Zoom or in-person meetings every month or quarter depending on the specific items being completed during that period. The application can be downloaded by going to the following link or by using the following QR code.

Applications are due Oct. 25, 2023 .

If you have questions, contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or via email atbertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov. Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Bertrand Hauss al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss.