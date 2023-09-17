City of Edmonds conducting emergency notification testing Sept. 20

The City of Edmonds is testing the Smart 911/RAVE Emergency Notification System at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. During the test, people who have registered through Smart 911 and opted into the City of Edmonds site will receive an alert.

A RAVE notification is a system to allow the City of Edmonds to send emergency communications to those who have registered to receive the notifications through Smart 911. Through Smart 911, residents sign up for emergency and disaster alerts specific to their address. It also offers the option to provide personalized information about choice of hospital, family medical conditions, household vehicles and even information about pets. This optional information is kept private and is only available to 911 operators and responders should you call 911 from your mobile phone.

If you are interested in registering and receiving emergency notifications from the City of Edmonds, go to the Smart 911 registration page. Be sure to select opt in to the City of Edmonds as part of the registration. This will allow residents to receive messages specific to the City of Edmonds as well as messages from the City of Edmonds Emergency Management Department.

You can learn more at the City of Edmonds Emergency Management page here.

You can find more information about the Smart 911 system here.