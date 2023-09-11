City of Edmonds planning manager, associate resign

Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin on Monday confirmed the recent resignations of two City of Edmonds planning employees: Senior Planning Manager David Levitan and Associate Planner Michele Szafran.

Levitan, who started his job in January, served as the planning manager for the City of Lake Stevens before coming to Edmonds. An Edmonds resident, he also worked as a planner for the City of Shoreline.

Levitan was a key figure, along with McLaughlin, at Edmonds City Council meetings as the department began its launch of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, now underway.

Szafran served as the staff liaison for the Edmonds Historical Preservation Commission.

In addition to overseeing the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the planning and development department is responsible for land use information and approvals, building permit review and assistance; long-range city and regional planning; building inspection; coordination of development review processes, development standards, and enforcement of the community development code.

In confirming the resignations, McLaughlin said that “in the interest of employee privacy, I do not have any more to add.”