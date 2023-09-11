City of Edmonds planning manager, associate resign

Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin on Monday confirmed the recent resignations of two City of Edmonds planning employees: Senior Planning Manager David Levitan and Associate Planner Michele Szafran.
Levitan, who started his job in January, served as the planning manager for the City of Lake Stevens before coming to Edmonds. An Edmonds resident, he also worked as a planner for the City of Shoreline.
Levitan was a key figure, along with McLaughlin, at Edmonds City Council meetings as the department began its launch of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, now underway.
Szafran served as the staff liaison for the Edmonds Historical Preservation Commission.
In addition to overseeing the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the planning and development department is responsible for land use information and approvals, building permit review and assistance; long-range city and regional planning; building inspection; coordination of development review processes, development standards, and enforcement of the community development code.
In confirming the resignations, McLaughlin said that “in the interest of employee privacy, I do not have any more to add.”
Is it unusual to have so many senior staff leave the city in just the last few years? Seems the turnover rate is rather high under this mayors leadership.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.