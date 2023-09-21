City seeks applicant for opening on mayor’s Climate Protection Committee

Do you have a strong interest in climate and environmental issues? Would you like to help Edmonds meet its target to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050?

The Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (CPC) is comprised of Edmonds residents and city staff. It serves as an advisory committee to the mayor in matters of environmental concerns and climate mitigation and is seeking to add new members.

The CPC is seeking passionate climate activists and/or environmental stewards and is committed to having diversity in its membership — particularly youth and people of color. Minimum requirements are the ability to meet both in-person and virtually and to be responsive to committee emails (using a city-provided email address).

The committee meets the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meetings are currently held in person at City Hall with Zoom as an available option when needed. Committee meeting times may be changed to accommodate new members.

The committee helps to steward the implementation of the recently updated 30-year Climate Action Plan that has the unanimous support of the City Council.

As community members appointed by the mayor, the CPC meets monthly to address the impacts of climate change on Edmonds. Its mission is to:

1. Encourage residents and businesses to be a part of the solution

2. Encourage city staff and community members to conserve current resources

3. Work with the City Council to implement the Climate Action Plan

4. Effectively address the future impacts of climate change

Interested parties can fill-out an application online at https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings or request an application by emailing Carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0247. The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 20.