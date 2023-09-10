Classic cars draw a crowd to Edmonds Sunday Posted: September 10, 2023 3 Officer Ryan Speer chats with car show head judge Don Cramer, who is looking at this shiny 1964 Shelby Cobra powered by a Ford engine. Bobj Berger of Edmonds, a 43-year Edmonds resident and No. 1 Sonic fan, standing next to his 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster. The company only made 19,000 in three years time, of which Berger owns two. This 1971 VW Squareback owned by Ed Ferraro is set to surf. Dominic waits as Pamela serves him sausages at the North Sound Church pancake breakfast ,which is free to the community every year. A trio of Fords glisten in the Sunday morning sun: A purple 1930 coupe, a 1935 red Ford pickup and a 1936 blue Ford pickup. Mike and Lindsay with Mookie, a dog they are dog sitting, and their rescue dog Bodie. Ron Nolan of Edmonds with his yellow 1931 Ford pickup and Brier resident Bob Darby with his 1938 standard two-door Ford. The two have been friends for 28 years. At just after 10 a.m., the streets were packed with car enthusiasts. Rod and Sue MacKenzie, former Edmonds residents, are all smiles sitting in their 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, which they just finished restoring this spring. A 1932 Ford Coupe owned by Bob Pfeifer. A 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Town Sedan owned by Tom and Kelly Wood Edmonds resident Carlos Arguelles and wife Kelly have owned this 1959 Citroen for four years. Originally made in France , it went to Belgium before coming to the U.S. Born in Argentina, Carlos used to ride in a similar car when he grew up. Richmond Beach resident David Pryde purchased the Nash Metropolitan Convertible 23 years ago. He restored it to original factory color, Berkshire green, which took about five years while working weekends and nights on it. Volkswagen Beetle owner Ken Bailey. This 1966 GTO has been owned by Brian Macwhirter for the seven years. Purchased in Nashville, it was previously owned by the son of Ricky Nelson — of Ozzie and Harriet fame. This 1934 Ford five- window coupe has been owned by Ron Miller for four years. He bought it in this condition with 14,000 miles. It’s made with Henry Ford steel. A 1953 Ford Victoria owned by long-time residents Bill and Judy Baker. In high school, they belonged to the Wanderers car club and Bill is now president of the Puget Sound Limited car club. A 1939 Custom Coupe owner James Grantham sparkles in the sun. A lineup of vintage Corvettes. Fair skies and temperatures in the mid-70s greeted attendees at Sunday’s Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. — Photos by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.