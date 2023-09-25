Coalition welcomes author Sam Quinones for community discussion about fentanyl, public safety on Sept. 28

The Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety Coalition welcomes award-winning author Sam Quinones to Snohomish County this week for a free community discussion about responding to the fentanyl crisis and improving public safety, according to a news release.
Quinones will deliver a presentation based on his research into the fentanyl crisis for two award-winning books during a community event to be held at Cavelero Mid High School in Lake Stevens on Thursday, Sept. 28; doors will open at 6 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. To register: https://tinyurl.com/SamQuinones
Copies of Quinones’ books, The Least of Us and Dream Land, will be available for purchase and signing. Books are $25 each or two for $40; cash or Venmo (@Sam-Quinones-4).
To learn more about the coalition, visit www.keepourcitiessafe.org.
——
Who: Sam Quinones, author and former journalist
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 (doors open at 6 p.m.)
What: Presentation and Q&A with the community about fentanyl and public safety
Where: The Commons at Cavelero Mid High, 8220 24th St. S.E, Lake Stevens
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.