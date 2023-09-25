Coalition welcomes author Sam Quinones for community discussion about fentanyl, public safety on Sept. 28

The Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety Coalition welcomes award-winning author Sam Quinones to Snohomish County this week for a free community discussion about responding to the fentanyl crisis and improving public safety, according to a news release.

Quinones will deliver a presentation based on his research into the fentanyl crisis for two award-winning books during a community event to be held at Cavelero Mid High School in Lake Stevens on Thursday, Sept. 28; doors will open at 6 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. To register: https://tinyurl.com/SamQuinones

Copies of Quinones’ books, The Least of Us and Dream Land, will be available for purchase and signing. Books are $25 each or two for $40; cash or Venmo (@Sam-Quinones-4).

To learn more about the coalition, visit www.keepourcitiessafe.org.

——

Who: Sam Quinones, author and former journalist

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

What: Presentation and Q&A with the community about fentanyl and public safety

Where: The Commons at Cavelero Mid High, 8220 24th St. S.E, Lake Stevens