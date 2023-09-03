Cole Gallery announces Plein Air Paint Out winners

Best in Show $1,000

Irina Milton

“100 Years of Silence”

12″ x 16″ Oil

2nd Place $500

Joyce Hester

“Misty Morning Calling”

6″ x 12″ Oil

3rd Place $250

Ron Stocke

“Waiting to Launch”

14″ x 7.5″ Watercolor

Honorable mention prizes of art supplies were awarded to eight artists.

In addition, 25 artists participated in the gallery’s Quick Draw Event. One painting was selected for the top prize:

Quick Draw 1st Place $250

William Liao

“Morning Saturday”

20″ x 16″ Acrylic

All Quick Draw paintings are now on display in the gallery.

Gallery visitors are welcome to vote for their favorite Plein Air painting. A People’s Choice Award of $250 will be presented during the Edmonds Art Walk on Sept. 21 Denise also has photos of some of the artists during the Quick Draw.