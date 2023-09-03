Cole Gallery announces Plein Air Paint Out winners

Cole Gallery has announced the award winners honored during the Saturday, Sept. 2 evening reception for the Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out. A total of 38 artists participated in this event, with 92 paintings selected for display in the gallery at 107 5th Ave. S., downtown Edmonds.
Best in Show $1,000
Irina Milton
“100 Years of Silence”
12″ x 16″ Oil
2nd Place $500
Joyce Hester
“Misty Morning Calling”
6″ x 12″ Oil
3rd Place $250
Ron Stocke
“Waiting to Launch”
14″ x 7.5″ Watercolor
Honorable mention prizes of art supplies were awarded to eight artists.
In addition, 25 artists participated in the gallery’s Quick Draw Event. One painting was selected for the top prize:
Quick Draw 1st Place $250
William Liao
“Morning Saturday”
20″ x 16″ Acrylic
All Quick Draw paintings are now on display in the gallery.
Gallery visitors are welcome to vote for their favorite Plein Air painting. A People’s Choice Award of $250 will be presented during the Edmonds Art Walk on Sept. 21 Denise also has photos of some of the artists during the Quick Draw.
