Council approves Ballinger Park agreement; OKs marsh letter despite mayor’s warning

City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz paid a virtual visit to the council to explain the project. He noted that until 2012, the park used to be a nine-hole golf course. When the vendor that operated the course ceased operations, the city gained an additional 42 acres of passive park space and in 2013, the City of Mountlake Terrace adopted a park master plan to guide future development.

Phase 1 of that $3 million plan — including a new fishing pier, boat launch and restroom on the park’s eastern portion — was completed in 2022. A playground fully accessible to those with disabilities opened in 2023. Phase 2, now underway, is a $5.5 million project between Mountlake Terrace and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The phase 2 plan includes a substantial ecological restoration component for the portion of Hall Creek that runs through Ballinger Park, together with the park ponds and wetland areas. It aims to transform the park into a natural area with wetlands, riparian corridors, natural vegetation, and habitat for birds, fish, turtles and amphibians – and hopefully someday to support salmon runs.

Edmonds’ $200,000 approved Tuesday night will go toward Ballinger Park phase 3. The $1.5 million project includes building pathways connecting the Interurban Trail — which runs along the lake’s west side between Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace — to a new viewing platform over the lake. The trails will also provide access to the flyover boardwalk and the Hall Creek bridge crossing, both currently under construction.

The current pedestrian entryway to the park from the Edmonds side is toward the park’s north end, but the proposed new access point would be at the midpoint — further south — where there is now vehicle access with two large gates, Betz said.

On Aug. 9, Mountlake Terrace held an open house to present design ideas for viewing platforms and trails, and asked community members to take a survey on the concepts.

Betz, who noted the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved the same interlocal agreement Aug. 21, pointed out that it helps both cities reach their goal of providing parks and open space to their respective communities. “Most residents do not care what city something is in, they just want to have access to that activity or amenity itself,” Betz said.

Assuming all environmental permits are approved, Mountlake Terrace hopes to bring the project to bid in spring 2024, with construction during the summer, Betz said

Councilmember Will Chen moved to approve the project. “These improvements are going to greatly increase and benefit the residents living on the Edmonds side, closer to the Lake Ballinger area,” Chen said. “We all know that southeast Edmonds has lack of public access to open space.”

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis thanked Councilmember Vivian Olson for coming up with the idea of the interlocal agreement, which led to collaboration among councilmembers to bring the idea to fruition. Buckshnis also noted that Edmonds Waterfront Center/Senior Center is now partnering with the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center — now known as the Lake Ballinger Center — which will also benefit the community. “I just think there’s so much potential here and I’m very pleased with how this is working out,” Buckshnis said.

In other business Tuesday night, the council decided — by a 5-1 vote, with one absention — to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee requesting a meeting regarding the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh. The vote came despite opposition from Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who held a press conference at the marsh’s south viewing platform just prior to the council meeting to decry the council’s consideration of the matter.

In January 2005, WSDOT and Unocal entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, a former bulk fuel terminal and asphalt production plant. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a multimodal transportation center known as Edmonds Crossing, but that plan has been abandoned. Since 2017, contractors for Chevron — which purchased the property from Unocal — have been working under a Department of Ecology order to clean up contamination on the site.

City of Edmonds officials and marsh advocates have been hopeful that the city could eventually purchase the property from WSDOT, which would assist with both the city’s marsh restoration and Willow Creek daylighting efforts and promote the return of salmon runs there.

The council spent nearly two hours at its April 18 meeting discussing a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the WSDOT, which was advocated by Nelson as a way to ensure marsh restoration. As councilmembers debated the issue, they voted 4-3 to draft a letter to the governor to explore the option of the state retaining ownership of the Unocal property. Those in support have argued that the state may be better equipped than the city to oversee marsh restoration efforts — especially given ongoing concerns about contamination issues.

On May 23, the council voted 6-1 to approve the MOU. During that same meeting, the council also again reviewed letter to governor, but consideration of it was tabled after some councilmembers stated that WSDOT officials should first be notified of the planned outreach to the governor. The council sent a letter regarding that to State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar Aug. 2.

Originally, councilmembers were expecting the State Department of Ecology to releases its latest findings on the Unocal property cleanup in late summer. But Ecology announced last week those findings have been delayed, prompting some councilmembers to revisit sending the letter to the governor.

Introducing the matter Tuesday night, Councilmember Dave Teitzel pointed out that the letter — which is addressed to Inslee but copies state legislators and department heads, tribal leaders and salmon recovery advocates — has been revised to state that the purpose is “strictly to explore options about Unocal property and no recommendations proposed.”

The primary objective, no matter who owns that Unocal property, Teitzel said, is to ensure the marsh — “is fully restored” for salmon recovery, as a wildlife refuge, for environmental preservation and public enjoyment. Once the Ecology Department certifies that Unocal has met cleanup standards for the property — expected in early 2024 — the title will transfer from Unocal to WSDOT, which will sell the property as surplus as soon as possible, he said. Part of the city council’s “due diligence on behalf of our taxpayers needs to be to determine the most cost-effective means of restoration of that property,” Teitzel said.

Because WSDOT is required to sell the property at fair market value, under current zoning, that price could be “in excess of $20 million,” Teitzel said, and that excludes any restoration costs. “If the state retains ownership, it has the resources and expertise Edmonds doesn’t have to drive estuary restoration and potentially remediate additional pollution issues,” he added.

Councilmembers Buckshnis and Olson agreed with the approach, stating that there is no harm in asking for a meeting and having a conversation if a meeting is granted.