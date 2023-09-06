Council OKs resolutions regarding Meadowdale homes’ annexation, honors Jim Traner

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved a resolution asking that Snohomish County consider — in consultation with the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood — a change in the county’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (also known as MUGA) that would annex 47 homes into the City of Edmonds.

The homes are located in an area from 161st Place Southwest to the southern boundary of Meadowdale Beach Park and east of 68th Avenue West. The area is designated as Lynnwood’s Municipal Urban Growth Area, which occurred “at some point during recent countywide strategic planning processes, without any consultaton with aﬀected homeowners,” the council resolution states.

More than 60% of the homeowners in the unincorporated area recently signed a petition seeking annexation by the City of Edmonds.

Prior to the council vote, councilmembers received a high-level overview of the annexation process from City Attorney Jeff Taraday. He explained that the area in question is not part of Edmonds’ Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA). These MUGAs are areas reserved in the Snohomish County Comprehensive Plan for cities’ future growth. The only MUGA designated to Edmonds currently, Taraday said, is the unincorporated Esperance neighborhood.

Councilmember Vivian Olson, who initiated the resolution on behalf of the Meadowdale residents, noted that a boundary change to the MUGA — which the county estimates will take six months to complete — must be accomplished before any other steps toward annexation can be considered.

The resolution approved by council noted that the neighborhood “is historically and currently addressed as ‘Edmonds’ in the 98026 ZIP code,” with mail delivery handled by the Perrinville post office. Taxable household deliveries and services to these homes have been and are charged Edmonds sales tax rates because of their Edmonds address and 98026 ZIP code, the resolution added.

Annexation itself, Taraday explained, involves many considerations and there should be an analysis of how much revenue any annexed territory would add vs. how much expense it would be likely to require. Topics like expanded police and fire protection, public works needs, park facilities and water and sewer service are among items that should be addressed prior to making any annexation decision, he added.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

– Honored the contributions of community leader and veterans’ advocate Jim Traner, who died July 22. His widow Terry thanked the council for recognizing her husband.

– Voted 5-2 to approve a resolution, drafted by Councilmember Olson, that states the council’s desire for edits to the city’s draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan visioning statement “to better represent the inputs” from community engagement efforts. The resolution directs that both current and revised vision statement drafts and related materials be sent to the Edmonds Planning Board for their review, with that completed by Nov. 30.

Councilmembers Susan Paine and Will Chen voted against the resolution. Paine said she didn’t understand why the proposal was being made now, since there is plenty of time to revise the draft vision statement prior to the adoption of the updated Comprehensive Plan at the end of 2024. Olson responded that she felt it was important to have a final vision statement so it could guide the Comprehensive Plan process over the next year. Chen said he opposed the resolution because he believed it was “micromanaging” the work of city staff.

– Received a report from Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin regarding the city’s Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets Program and the Edmonds Green Streets manual. She stressed that the information was meant to be an overview, with more specifics to come before the council later.

McLaughlin explained that the Reimagining Neighborhoods concept is using streets not only to serve mobility needs but to foster community cohesion — and also to support sustainable transportation and development options. McLaughlin pointed to the importance of using streets in different ways, and not just in downtown Edmonds — which hosts the summer market and music festivals — but in other neighborhoods.

She reviewed the Reimagining Streets pilot projects that occurred in some Edmonds neighborhoods last year — including Porchfest downtown, Five Corners Corner-copia and Firdale Wnterfest. Activities in Perrinville and Westgate are planned for this year, she added.

Related to the Green Streets effort, she mentioned her department’s ongoing work to update the city’s street tree plan, and also on a Green Streets manual. The latter is designed to provide a set of tools for streets and public spaces that promote sustainable stormwater management while enhancing pedestrian safety and promoting walkable neighborhoods, she said.

Some councilmembers raised concerns about the costs involved with Green Streets initiatives. McLaughlin noted the goal is be flexible in how and where such projects are initiated, to ensure they are both cost-effective and are in the appropriate place.

