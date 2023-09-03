Council Sept. 5 to consider annexation resolution for Meadowdale neighborhood

A resolution asking that Snohomish County consider — in consultation with the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood — a change in the county’s Municipal Urban Growth Areas that would annex 47 homes into the City of Edmonds is among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Sept. 5 business meeting agenda.

The homes are located in an area from 161st Place Southwest to the southern boundary of Meadowdale Beach Park and east of 68th Avenue West. The area is designated as Lynnwood’s Municipal Urban Growth Area, which occurred “at some point during recent countywide strategic planning processes, without any consultaton with aﬀected homeowners,” the council resolution states.

More than 60% of the homeowners in the unincorporated area recently signed a petition seeking annexation by the City of Edmonds, and this is the second atempt by homeowners in this area to be annexed by Edmonds, the resolution notes.

One of the area’s residents, Zach Bloomfield, offered public comment on the matter during the Aug. 15 Edmonds City Council meeting. He also wrote a letter to the editor, which can be viewed here.

The council resolution notes that the neighborhood “is historically and currently addressed as ‘Edmonds’ in the 98026 ZIP code,” with mail delivery handled by the Perrinville post office. Taxable household deliveries and services to these homes have been and are charged Edmonds sales tax rates because of their Edmonds address and 98026 ZIP code, the resolution adds.

The council is also scheduled to receive:

– Two proclamations: One honoring community leader Jim Traner, who died July 22, and the othernoting that September is Puget Sound Starts Here month.

– A presentation on the Fixit Edmonds public reporting app.

– An overview of the city’s Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets Program and a presentation on the Edmonds Green Streets manual.

Finally, the council is set to consider a resolution stating its desire for edits to the city’s draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan visioning statement “to better represent the inputs” from community engagement efforts — and that both current and revised drafts and related materials be sent to the Edmonds Planning Board for their review. Under the resolution, the vision statement would then come to the council for final approval.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

Those who want to attend the meeting remotely can visit: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or you can listen by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the full agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.