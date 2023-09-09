Customers line up to help Edmonds Bakery celebrate a century at 418 Main St.

On Saturday morning, the Edmonds Bakery opened its doors to a line of customers who wanted to help celebrate the bakery’s 100th anniversary. Since F.E. Young opened the Edmonds Electric Bakery at the end of 1923, a bakery has always existed at 418 Main St.

Bakery owner Ken Bellingham baked a special commemorative cake for the event, and the first 100 customers received a complimentary piece after it was expertly sliced and served by Cynthia Accetturo and Anita Lockart.

Most customers came in to express their appreciation for the quality products and services over the years. But several people who attended also shared that their relatives or ancestors had either once worked at the bakery or had owned it at one point in time. That included members of the Carr family, whose relative R.E. Carr owned the bakery for 14 years, from 1947 to 1961.

The grandchildren of Maureen Wyatt, who worked the counter for nearly two decades, stopped in to share their fond memories of coming to the bakery as children. For me personally, Maureen was a beloved English lady who I got to know while she worked for both Joe and Carol Erga, and Ken and Sandra Bellingham.

Debbie Doepping, the niece of George and Elizabeth Friese, who owned the bakery in 1937-38, came in to pay her respects. She received a tour of the back of bakery, where her aunt and uncle had worked nearly 85 years ago.

Additionally, a number of folks related stories of their parents or grandparents bringing them to the bakery, and how today they are passing on the same experience and tradition to their children.

For Ken Bellingham, who has owned the bakery for the past 30 years, it was a memorable and gratifying event. “I couldn’t have run the bakery without the help I have had over the years, especially with the help of my son, Joe,” Ken said. “Edmonds is a one-of-a-kind place, because of its location and its people. I have been truly privileged to be a part of the community for so many years. I’m going to miss it, when it comes time to hang up my apron.”

— By Byron Wilkes