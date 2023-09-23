Daybreakers Rotary Club brings back WINGO for Halloween

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is presenting another WINGO fundraiser — this time featuring a Halloween-themed evening supporting community initiatives at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Edmonds Yacht Club. There will be bingo, desserts and snacks, wine, whiskey, beer and other libations.

Everyone is invited to wear Halloween costumes. You can obtain more information and buy tickets here. The cost is $65 for the age 21-plus event.

Funds raised will be used for local charities including the Edmonds Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club and scholarships for local students.

The Edmonds Yacht Club is located at 326 Admiral Way.