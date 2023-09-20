Dolly Parton Imagination Library sign-up event in Lynnwood Sept. 23

Families are invited to learn about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, see some of the books and enjoy refreshments in an upcoming event Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Lynnwood Library

The Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5. United Way of Snohomish County volunteers will help interested families register their child with the library to get a free book delivered in the mail every month until their 5th birthday.

Groups around the community such as United Way of Snohomish County have pooled funding with Dolly Parton to promote literacy.

The books are in English and Spanish for children younger than 5. Los libros hay en ingles y español para los niños mas joven que cinco.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until noon at the Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W.