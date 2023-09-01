Edmonds Bakery to celebrate 100 years Sept. 9 — and you’re invited

The Edmonds Bakery will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 9 at 418 Main St.
Since 1923, the bakery has been serving up delectable treats that have delighted generations — from iconic 50-cent maple bars to elegantly crafted cakes. To mark a century of community service, the Edmonds Bakery is opening its doors at 8 a.m. Sept. 9. The first 100 visitors will be treated to complimentary slices of the signature anniversary cake, a gesture of appreciation for the loyal patrons. And as a nod to the past, the bakery will offer its famous maple bars for just 50 cents throughout the day.
“We’re immensely proud to reach this milestone,” said Ken Bellingham , he himself celebrating 30 years as owner of Edmonds Bakery. “Our anniversary is about celebrating with the community that has supported us for a century. We’re not just a bakery; we’re a part of people’s lives and their cherished memories.”
The celebration promises something for everyone, from live music to activities for kids.
Edmonds Bakery will also feature a nostalgic display showcasing its journey through the decades. In addition, the bakery invites the community to share their stories about growing up with the bakery. Send your memories to 1edmondsbakery@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.edmondsbakery.com or call 425-778-6811.
every week from high school, my girlfriend, Patty Wright and I went to Edmonds Bakery for our favorite .25 maole bars! three years ago I boght a .59 maple bar (still a delicious fave.) and brought to her in an adult care facility and we shared those happy memories! Bonnie (Wray) Mott
