Edmonds Booktalk: All the great books coming our way this fall

The fall preview column — one of our favorite times of the year! Turns out there are way too many great books coming this fall, so I concentrated on the fantastic and varied list of titles landing in September that we are particularly looking forward to….

And then I added some bonus titles at the end, that are coming later this fall. Please enjoy the anticipation.

“Holly” by Stephen King . Holly Gibney returns in this thrilling novel to solve the gruesome truth behind multiple disappearances in a Midwestern town. Staff recommended!

. “…a kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England…” For Young Adult Readers … “Suddenly a Murder” by Lauren Muñoz. Seven friends throw a 1920s–themed party, where it’s all pretend — until one of them is murdered. “One of Us Is Lying” meets “Knives Out” in this glamorous locked-room mystery.

. A taut and electrifying novel about one spirited girl alone in the wilderness, trying to survive. For kids of all ages … “Just Because” by Matthew McConaughey, Renée Kurilla (Illustrator). The debut picture book from the actor and author.

. The two offer science-backed solutions that they say will help anyone, no matter their circumstances, change their life for the better. “Bright Young Women: A Novel” by Jessica Knoll . Two women from opposite sides of the country are brought together by violent acts of the same man, and become allies and sisters in arms as they pursue justice. Staff recommended.

. Throughout this profoundly moving and beautifully written memoir, attempts to answer the questions so many have struggled with. For young readers… “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” by Rick Riordan . The original heroes from “The Lightning Thief” are reunited for their biggest challenge yet: getting Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

And now a little sneak peek at what we think are highlights coming the rest of the fall:

“The Roaring Days of Zora Lilly” by Noelle Salazar. In this dazzling new novel, the discovery of a hidden label on a famous gown unearths the story of a talented young seamstress and her journey from the smoke-filled speakeasies of Jazz Age Seattle to the costume houses of Hollywood. The new book by friend of the Bookshop, Noelle Salazar!We had so much fun when she was here in March: You can still watch the event on demand here. October 3, 2023.

“The Quiet Room: A Rabbits Novel” by Terry Miles. After nearly winning the eleventh iteration of Rabbits, the mysterious alternate reality game so vast it uses the entire world as its canvas, Emily Connors suddenly finds herself trapped in a dimensional stream where the game does not exist. At all. Except … why do sinister figures show up to stop her every time she goes looking? Does Rabbits truly not exist, or is it being hidden? And if it’s being hidden, why — and by whom? Book 1 in the series, “Rabbits,” is staff recommended. October 3, 2023.

For young readers “The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom: First Cat in Space #2” by Mac Barnett. Secret tales of woe, hilarious new characters, and dangerous plans of sabotage will keep readers delighted and laughing until the thrilling climax. Perfect for fans of “Dog Man” and “InvestiGators.” October 3, 2023.

“Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go – Our Human Story. So Far.” by Oliver Jeffers. In his first illustrated book created specifically with a wider audience [he usually does amazing, lovely books for little kids + parents!], Jeffers shares a very brief history of humanity, reviews our current position, and shares his dreams for where we go from here. Oliver Jeffers will be at SAL October 5, 2023, information here! October 3, 2023.

“A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, a History, a Memorial” by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The highly original, blistering, and unconventional memoir by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sympathizer.” With insight, humor, formal invention, and lyricism he rewinds the film of his own life. He expands the genre of personal memoir by acknowledging larger stories of refugee hood, colonization, and ideas about Vietnam and America, writing with his trademark sardonic wit and incisive analysis, as well as a deep emotional openness about his life as a father and a son. Nguyen will be at SAL November 8, 2023, information here. October 3, 2023.

“Family Meal” by Bryan Washington. His third novel has it all: delicious food, tender sex scenes, and a jealous ghost. Cam is struggling to grieve the love of his life. It doesn’t help that the spirit of his late partner won’t leave him alone. When he returns to his hometown of Houston seeking solace, he finds himself reconnecting with a (living) ghost from his past: TJ, his estranged childhood bestie, who may be the only person who can help him find closure. October 10, 2023.

“Roman Stories” by Jhumpa Lahiri. These are splendid; searching stories, written in Jhumpa Lahiri’s adopted language of Italian and seamlessly translated by the author and by Knopf editor Todd Portnowitz. October 10, 2023.

“Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” by Rachel Maddow. Rachel Maddow traces the fight to preserve American democracy back to World War II, when a handful of committed public servants and brave private citizens thwarted far-right plotters trying to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Maddow will be at Town Hall Seattle October 24, 2023. October 17, 2023

“Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward. While a heartbreaking and tragic tale, this novel is fiercely gripping and incredibly spellbinding. Ward’s rich and poetic sentences beautifully interweave elements of magical realism, crafting a novel that’s both devastating and enlightening. October 24, 2023.

“Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World” by Mary Beard. This is not your usual chronological account of Roman rulers, one after another. Beard asks bigger questions: What power did emperors actually have? Was the Roman palace really so bloodstained? She tracks down the emperor at home, at the races, on his travels, even on his way to heaven. Beard will be featured at Seattle Arts + Lectures October 27, 2023. More information here.October 24, 2023.

“Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros. The sequel to “Fourth Wing!” “The first year is when some of us lose our lives. The second year is when the rest of us lose our humanity.” —Xaden Riorson



We are one of the lucky Independent Bookstores that are receiving a small number of the special limited edition first print runs of book #2 with special fancy edges and end papers. Pre-order right here — first come, first served… we are not sure how many we will be getting… There may also be tote bags. And more news…. We will be hosting a small celebration. On the actual publication day: November 7, 2023, Tuesday morning from 10-11 a.m. More details will be on our Event Page… as they get set! Fun will be had!

“My Name Is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand. The long-awaited memoir by the superstar of stage, screen, recordings, and television. The book is, like Barbara herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. No entertainer’s memoir has been more anticipated than hers and this engrossing and delightful book will be eagerly welcomed by her millions of fans. November 7, 2023.

“Again and Again: A Novel” by Jonathan Evison. Review from Moira: “The Bainbridge-based author of “Lawn Boy” and “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,” among others, returns with a story of a curmudgeonly man living out his last days in a nursing home — and insisting that he has lived multiple lives, in which he has spent a thousand years trying to find love.” Moira’s entire list of fall recommendations is here. November 7, 2023.

For ages 12 and up. “Murtagh: The World of Eragon” by Christopher Paolini. The master storyteller returns to the World of Eragon in this stunning epic fantasy set a year after the events of the Inheritance Cycle. Join Dragon Rider — and fan favorite — Murtagh and his dragon as they confront a perilous new enemy! November 7, 2023.

“So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men” by Claire Keegan. Celebrated for her powerful short fiction, she now gifts us three exquisite stories together forming a brilliant examination of gender dynamics and an arc from Keegan’s earliest to her most recent work. November 14, 2023.

“Johnny Cash: The Life in Lyrics” by Johnny Cash. The life of the Man in Black revealed by his lyrics and by rare photographs and ephemera, in a lavishly illustrated edition authorized by the Cash estate. November 14, 2023.

“The Narrow Road Between Desires” by Patrick Rothfuss. Playful, sweet, and sly as Bast himself, this return to the Kingkiller Chronicle universe explores a previously unseen part of Temerant, and shows a side of Bast we’ve only glimpsed before. Learn more about Bast as he goes against his better judgement and follows his heart’s desire. For after all, what good is wisdom if it keeps you from finding your way to danger and delight? We are receiving a few signed first editions of this lovely new book. Pre-order your copy here to reserve a signed edition. [*no guarantees: first come first served…the publisher will be sending signed copies, but we do not know how many we will receive…] November 14, 2023.

Edmonds Bookshop Events.

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club:

Sept. 20. Wednesday morning 9-10 a.m.

Our book for September: “North” by Brad Kessler.

A powerfully moving novel about the intertwined lives of a Vermont monk, a Somali refugee and an Afghan war veteran by the author of the acclaimed memoir “Goat Song.”

Staff recommended. Truly a beautifully written novel of intersecting lives on a mountaintop in Vermont. I was captivated by the 3 main characters’ stories/story lines in such moving soul-filled ways. ~Michelle

More information on our Event page, here.

Book Club news! The evening book club is back! You may choose morning or evening gatherings. Thursday evening meetings will be the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday morning meetings will remain the third Wednesday at 9 a.m. Questions about anything? Ask here.

More information about the book club is here.

Friday, Sept. 29: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Join us for Children’s Story Time with Barbara Herkert.

We will open the shop a bit early [at 9:30 a.m.] for this special event!

Join us to meet local author Barbara Herkert, author of “This Old Madrone Tree.” This beautiful book is all about the madrone and its animal neighbors. It will both comfort and enchant children as they come to understand the timelessness of nature’s cycles.

From her bio: I’ve been creating stories and illustrating them since the first grade. I currently write nonfiction picture books and historical fiction. I love the research and finding hidden gems that will appeal to young readers.

Find out so much more about Barbara on her website.

Recent book releases of note:

“Crook Manifesto: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner continues his Harlem saga in a powerful and hugely-entertaining novel that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory. Staff recommended!

“Somebody’s Fool” by Richard Russo. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author returns to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers “Nobody’s Fool” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Staff recommended.

“The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn. Now in paperback. Staff recommended: one of Michelle’s favorite books of 2022!

“Time’s Mouth” by Edan Lepucki. Lepucki spins a multigenerational tale around a 1950s cult leader who flees Connecticut as a teenager after discovering she can travel back in time. Great interview of Edan Lepucki by friend of the Bookshop, Neal Thompson on his substack, here. One of NPR’s Most Anticipated Books of the Summer.

“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett. A meditation on youthful love, married love, and the lives parents have led before their children were born. As in all of her novels, she combines compelling narrative artistry with piercing insights into family dynamics. One of NPR’s Most Anticipated Books of the Summer. Recommended by NYT.

“The Last Ranger: A Novel” by Peter Heller. Chosen for August Indie Next. Staff favorite author!

“Family Lore: A Novel” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Partial review from Moira Macdonald: Acevedo, who won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature with her novel “The Poet X,” makes her debut in fiction for adults with a family saga of Dominican American sisters, one of whom has the gift of knowing when people will die. [from her ‘books to look forward to in 2023’ column, here.] One of NPR’s Most Anticipated Books of the Summer.

“Bridge” by Lauren Beukes. While emptying her mother’s house, Bridget finds a “dreamworm” — an object that allows her to visit all the possible versions of her life, including those where her mother might still be alive. Staff recommended author!

“Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake. From the bestselling author, a story about vampires, ghosts, and death itself.

“Mister Magic: A Novel” by Kiersten White. Former child stars reunite to uncover the tragedy that ended their show—and discover the secret of its enigmatic host—in this “skin-crawling story of pop culture fandom and ‘90s nostalgia.” Staff recommended author!

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride. From the author of the bestselling “Deacon King Kong” and the National Book Award–winning “The Good Lord Bird,” a novel about small-town secrets and the people who keep them. Great review in The Washington Post, here. Recommended by NYT. Staff recommended author!

“Whalefall” by Daniel Kraus. “The Martian” meets 127 Hours in this “powerfully humane” (Owen King, New York Times bestselling author) and scientifically accurate thriller about a scuba diver who’s been swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. Interview on NPR.Recommended by NYT.

“Shark Heart: A Love Story” by Emily Habeck. A gorgeous debut novel of marriage, motherhood, metamorphosis, and letting go. Washington Post Recommends Books for Summer. Also the #1 pick for Indie Next August!

“The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman. An enchanting novel about love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and the enduring magic of books. Staff beloved author!

“Fever House” by Keith Rosson. A small-time criminal. A has-been rock star. A shadowy government agency. And a severed hand whose dark powers threaten to destroy them all. One of NPR’s Most Anticipated Books of the Summer.

“Learned by Heart” by Emma Donoghue. Moira Macdonald: The Irish-born Donoghue is perhaps best known for “Room,” but her historical novels are a joy. This one’s set in the early 19th century in York, where two girls at boarding school fall dangerously in love. [from Moira’s ‘books to look forward to in 2023’ column, here.]

“Vampires of El Norte” by Isabel Cañas. Vampires and vaqueros face off on the Texas-Mexico border in this supernatural western from the author of “The Hacienda.”

“The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner. Abby Stern is at a crossroads in her relationship with her boyfriend so she jumps at the chance to lead a bike trip from New York City to Niagara Falls. Complications ensue. Recommended by NYT.

“Happiness Falls: A Novel” by Angie Kim. A Korean American family in Virginia is grappling with a crisis. Recommended by NYT.

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”